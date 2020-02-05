JOHANNESBURG - The South African car market was only shored up by exports, which grew 17percent to 260847 units as local sales remained depressed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
According to the latest TransUnion SA Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) released yesterday, the two-year slump will continue for the foreseeable future, with a challenging macro-economic outlook driving down vehicle sales, despite fuel price decreases and an interest rate cut.
“We need to see sustained positive economic growth to get the new car market moving, and the challenge is that in 2019 we weren’t there. The problem is, it is unlikely that this situation will change in the short term, indicating that we may continue to battle for some years yet,” said Kriben Reddy, the head of Auto Information Solutions for TransUnion Africa.