South Africa - Cape Town - 21 June 2019 -Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Ebrahim Patel during the signing ceremony. South Africa’s fast-growing trade and economic partnership with China took a great leap forward on Friday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s fast-growing trade and economic partnership with China took a great leap forward on Friday with the signing of 93 trade agreements worth R27 billion between South African and Chinese company representatives in Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

China’s assistant minister of commerce, Ren Hongbin, said an additional $30 million (R428.87m) investment into Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation’s new automotive assembly plant being developed in the Coega special economic zone was also announced. China is South Africa’s biggest trading partner, and South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa, with a joint trade balance of R627m in 2018.





Ren said the US was provoking a trade war with China, which posed serious challenges to global trade and the global economic recovery.





The world was changing from one of multilateral to unilateral trade agreements and protectionism, he said. In the light of these developments, he said “China will not close its doors to the world, but will open its doors wider”. He said his government was willing to work with all countries towards the promotion of trade and economic co-operation with China.





Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said it was important that, over time, the profile of South Africa’s exports to China could shift from being primary mineral products and commodities to more value-added products, as this would create further industrialisation and jobs in South Africa. “Our countries must be decisive in addressing the diversity of our export baskets,” he said.



