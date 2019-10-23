SA Citrus Growers’ Association launch World Citrus Organisation with other countries









File picture: Reuters JOHANNESBURG - The newly-founded World Citrus Organisation (WCO) was officially launched at Fruit Attraction, Madrid.

With this official presentation, citrus fruits are finally placed at the same level of coordination worldwide as other fruit categories, such as pears & apples, kiwis, avocado or red fruits, which already have their own global platforms.

The WCO will act as the global platform for dialogue and action between the citrus producing countries worldwide.





The core aim of the WCO is to facilitate member countries to better face common challenges and seize opportunities for the collective benefit of the citrus sector, in a spirit of cooperation and transparency.





Led by AILIMPO, the Spanish Lemon and Grapefruit Interbranch Association, and the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA), sector representatives from Argentina, Chile, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Spain, and South Africa decided to join forces to create a global citrus platform where together they may address the many multifaceted changes experienced by the citrus market over recent years. Other countries that were unable to attend the meeting have also committed to the project, and the remaining global producers are invited to join the organization.





The primary objective of the WCO is to facilitate collective action in the citrus sector, for both fresh and processed categories. Most recently the sector has been faced with an extensive array of significant issues of global concern including growth in production, overlapping of seasons, changing climate conditions resulting in varied quality and biosecurity challenges, increased competition within the citrus category and between other fruit categories and food products as well as stagnating fruit consumption. The WCO will facilitate member countries to better face these common challenges and identify opportunities for the collective benefit of the citrus sector.





Specifically, the WCO’s mission is to:

Discuss common issues affecting citrus producing countries.

Exchange information on production and market trends, preparing for the horizon 2030

Foster dialogue on policy issues of common concern.

Identify and promote Research and Innovation projects specific to the citrus sector.

Liaise with public and private stakeholders on citrus-related matters to highlight the importance of citrus producers and the need for a fair return

Promote the global consumption of citrus.









With South African citrus exports due to increase by 25% in the next five years, and similar expansion expected by other citrus-producing countries, this organisation will put citrus fruit in its rightful place in the consumers mind – as a nutritious, healthy option. Stimulating demand will help to grow the category and claw back some market share lost to other fruit sectors.





Freshfel Europe, the European Fresh Produce Association, whose Secretariat is based in Brussels, Belgium, will coordinate and administer the WCO. The next meeting, where the formalities for the foundation and future structure of the organisation will be formalized, will take place at FruitLogistica in Berlin.



