Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies said the South African National Pavilion at the conference is an ideal platform for the South African companies to meet international oil and gas companies. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – A South African delegation from the steel and fabrication; engineering and services; electro technical and services; and oil and gas sectors will showcase their capabilities at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) that will take place in Houston, Texas in the US from May 6 to May 9, 2019. The companies are supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme.

The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country. The scheme also seeks to facilitate market access for the exhibiting South African companies.

The 20 South African firms will showcase their products at the South African National Pavilion during the OTC conference where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the South African National Pavilion at the conference is an ideal platform for the South African companies to meet international oil and gas companies, equipment suppliers and engineering services providers. He adds that the pavilion will assist in exposing South African business to international markets with the objective of making them competitive at an international level.

“The conference will assist the South African companies identify opportunities within the US’s up, mid and downstream value-chain integration. The US is one of South Africa’s key trading partners in the world today, and the bilateral trade relationship has maintained a consistent pattern of expansion since 1994. The US currently represents an export destination for between 12 percent to 15 percent of all South Africa’s exports,” said Davies.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE