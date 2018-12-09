The mission was led by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe who described the mission as a success. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The South African government and business delegation that returned from Tunisia today expressed confidence that the trade leads that they generated there will result in concrete deals. The delegation was in an Outward Trade and Investment Mission organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti). Their programme included business seminars, business-to-business meetings and site visits.

The mission was led by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe who described the mission as a success.

"I am positive that the engagements that we had in Tunisia as business and government will bear fruits in the near future. We had serious interactions with the Tunisian public and private sectors and they all expressed their commitment to facilitate more trade and investment between Sout Africa and Tunisia," said Magwanishe.

He added that the series of meetings he held with the Tunisian business and government leaders have paved the way and laid a solid foundation for the SA businesspeople to collaborate and do business with the Tunisians.

Members of the business delegation echoed Magwanishe's sentiments adding that they were optimistic that their products and services will make their way to North Africa in the near future.

"We had very constructive meetings with companies that are genuinely interested in importing our products. All the Tunisian businesspeople I met indicated that they were looking forward to doing business with us South Africans," said Mr Thulani Sithole.

For Ms Lebo Sephoti the mission exposed her to a plethora of business opportunities available in the Tunisian economy. "I have no doubt that the information I gathered about the Tunisian market and the business meetings I held will lead to concrete deals in the near future," added Sephoti.

Mr Caleb Sampi said his meetings also generated quite a significant number of trade leads that he would have to sift through.

"The mission was beneficial to our company in that most of the contacts I made and trade leads I have returned with you have potential to generate substantial business for us. I will be making follow-ups to ensure that we take our discussion further and start doing business," said Sampi

