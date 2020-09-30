SA consumer price inflation slows to 3.1% in August

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1 per cent in August, down from 3.2 percent in July.

According to Kamilla Kaplan, an economist at Investec Bank Limited, "CPI inflation eased slightly to 3.1% y/y in August from 3.2% y/y in July, on a smaller contribution from the recreation and culture category and a negative contribution from the residual component."

Recreation and culture inflation slowed to 1.0% y/y from 1.2% y/y in July, translating to a drop in the contribution to headline CPI inflation to 0.0% in August from a previous 0.1%. Within this category, package holidays remained in deflation at -4.0% y/y in August amid the Covid-19 linked travel restrictions.

In terms of the more heavily weighted CPI categories, the contribution from food and no-alcoholic beverages (weighted at 17.24%) remained unchanged at 0.7%. Food price inflation in particular moderated to 4.3% y/y from a prior 4.6% y/y.

Inflation in the transport component (weighted at 14.28%) lifted modestly to 0.2% y/y from a prior 0.0% y/y, yielding an unchanged contribution of 0.0%. The lift in the inflation rate can be ascribed mainly to the deceleration in the rate of fuel price deflation to -5.3% y/y, from -6.2% y/y in July and rates in excess of -20% y/y in May and June.