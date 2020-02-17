SA delegation in the UAE to showcase products











CAPE TOWN - The deputy Minister of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), Nomalungelo Gina, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where she is leading a delegation of South African agro-processing companies that will be showcasing their products at the 25th Gulfood Exhibition taking place from today to Thursday, February 20. According to a statement from the dti, Gina’s programme of activities in Dubai includes attending the Dubai Chamber of Commerce-Gulfood Breakfast Session and engagements with importers of South African food and beverage products.

While in Dubai, she will also meet with a Dubai-based company which manufactures and supplies fire protection systems, fire-fighting equipment, safety and security systems.





The company is planning to invest in South Africa. Gina will also address a breakfast meeting, which will be attended by food importers from the UAE and other Middle East countries. Gina’s programme also includes a visit to the Expo 2020 site and engagements with the South African companies exhibiting in the SA National Pavilion that has been set up by the dti at the Gulfood.





Other than Gulfood 2020, the dti is also funding the Cosmetic Export Council of South Africa to participate in the Professional Beauty exhibition taking place in Dubai today and tomorrow.





Gina will also be visiting the exhibition and engage with the South African companies participating there. Gina said part of the purpose of her visit was to gather information on key sectors that present opportunities that South African companies can explore. She said the UAE was already a lucrative export market for SA products, while many SA companies are benefiting from opportunities in the UAE in a variety of sectors.





BUSINESS REPORT