CAPE TOWN - The deputy Minister of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), Nomalungelo Gina, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where she is leading a delegation of South African agro-processing companies that will be showcasing their products at the 25th Gulfood Exhibition taking place from today to Thursday, February 20.
According to a statement from the dti, Gina’s programme of activities in Dubai includes attending the Dubai Chamber of Commerce-Gulfood Breakfast Session and engagements with importers of South African food and beverage products.
While in Dubai, she will also meet with a Dubai-based company which manufactures and supplies fire protection systems, fire-fighting equipment, safety and security systems.