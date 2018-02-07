JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Thursday with the 2041 issue down 1.7 cents to trade at a near two-month low as the political deadlock over President Jacob Zuma’s future continued.





The ruling African National Congress (ANC) had been preparing to fire Zuma as head of state this week, but a negotiated exit now looks more likely.









The 2041 eurobond issue was trading at 108.2 cents in the dollar, the lowest since December 15, according to Tradeweb data. The 2044 issue fell 1.7 cents to 96.3 cents in the dollar, while the 2028 issue lost 1 cent to 94 cents.















