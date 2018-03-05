When looked on a quarter-on-quarter basis, South Africa’s GDP expanded 3.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the previous quarter.





Market consensus was of a 1.8 percent fourth-quarter rise in growth, while the annual growth rate was forecast at 1.4 percent. South Africa's economy showed marginal positive growth for 2016, although it then contracted in the fourth quarter of the year. With similar contraction in the first quarter of 2017 that saw the economy enter a technical recession for the first time since 2009.



