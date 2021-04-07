SA dominates consumer spending for Southern Africa – report

JOHANNESBURG – Consumer spending in Southern Africa is dominated by the region’s economic anchor, according to an NKC African Economics report.

The report is titled Research Briefing: Africa – Mapping the continent’s consumer spending landscape.

According to the report, South Africa holds four of the five biggest consumer markets in Southern Africa, with Johannesburg, in particular, dwarfing other cities in the region.

Total consumer spending in Johannesburg came in at an estimated $48 billion last year (about R698bn), followed by Cape Town ($20.3bn) and Tshwane ($17.4bn).

The only city outside of South Africa to make the top five is the capital of Angola, Luanda, with spending estimated at $13.3bn last year.