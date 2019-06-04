South Africa’s Statistician General Risenga Maluleke releases the Gross domestic product (GDP) results of the first quarter of 2019 during a media briefing at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. South Africa. 04/06/2019. Siyabulela Duda

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's economy contracted by 3.2 percent in the first three months of 2019, its largest quarterly drop in a decade, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The decline was mainly driven by shrinkages in the manufacturing and mining sectors, Statistics South Africa said.