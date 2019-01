Aliko Dangote. Photo: Reuters

DURBAN - The number billionaires on the African continent has dropped from 23 to 20 according to Forbes list of African billionaires. Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive of the Dangote Group has held the top spot on the Forbes African billionaires for an eighth time in a row.

His net worth dropped by close to R2 billion less after there was a 20 percent drop in the Dangote Cement stock price.

In terms of billionaires by country South African and Egypt tie for first place with five billionaires each. Then Nigeria follows with four billionaires and Morocco has two billionaires.

1. Aliko Dangote, 61

Net worth: $10.3 billion

Origin of wealth: cement, sugar, flour

2. Mike Adenuga, 65

Net worth: $9.2 billion

Origin of wealth: telecom, oil

3. Nicky Oppenheimer, 73

Net worth: $7.3 billion

Origin of wealth: diamonds

4. Nassef Sawiris, 57

Net worth: $6.3 billion

Origin of wealth: construction, chemicals

5. Johann Rupert, 68

Net worth: $5.3 billion

Origin of wealth: luxury goods

6. Issad Rebrab, 75

Net worth: $3.7 billion

Origin of wealth: food

7. Naguib Sawiris, 64

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Origin of wealth: telecom

8. Koos Bekker, 66

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Origin of wealth: media,investments

8. Isabel dos Santos, 45

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Origin of wealth: investments

8. Mohamed Mansour, 70

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Origin of wealth: diversified

8. Strive Masiyiwa, 57

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Origin of wealth: telecom

8. Patrice Motsepe, 56

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Origin of wealth: mining

13. Aziz Akhannouch

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Origin of wealth: petroleum, diversified

14. Mohammed Dewji, 43

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Origin of wealth: diversified

15. Othman Benjelloun, 86

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Origin of wealth: banking, insurance

16. Abdulsamad Rabiu, 58

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Origin of wealth: cement, sugar

17. Yasseen Monsour, 57

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Origin of wealth: diversified

18. Youssef Mansour, 73

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Origin of wealth: diversified

19. Folorunso Alakija, 68

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Origin of wealth: oil

20. Michiel Le Roux, 69

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Origin of wealth: banking

