Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies with the dti-funded emerging miners at the Mining Indaba. PICTURE:dti

CAPE TOWN - South African emerging miners that showcased their products and services at this week's 'Investing in African Mining Indaba' said on Friday they were pleased with their accomplishments.

Tholie Cibane of TS Cibane Consulting, based in KwaZulu-Natal, said that the annual conference held in Cape Town was an eye-opening and empowering platform.

"I managed to secure meetings with potential funders and clients and I will be flying to Ghana for my first meeting next week," Cibane said.

"I was also excited when the Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies said that there is an investment of R1.3 billion by Caterpillar that will empower local and black-owned enterprises. I will be knocking at doors of the dti (department of trade and industry) and Caterpillar to access these opportunities."

Kagiso Jansen of Mission Point, which is based in Free State province, said he went to the Indaba with a mission to lure potential investors and clients to his business, and had managed to secure positive leads.

"All these prospective funders and partners are from companies with credibility from abroad and I will be making follow-ups with them soon," Jansen said.

The miners had an opportunity to showcase the businesses at the South African National Pavilion organised by the dti in partnership with the department of mineral resources and Brand South Africa.

Tlotlo Phele of Horona, a North West-based company that specializes in plant hire, mining solutions and engineering services was one of several small micro and medium enterprises funded by the dti.

Participation at the indaba allowed him to network with captains of the industry and key decision-makers.

"I obtained lucrative leads that I have acquired for all divisions of my company. It was my first time participating in an event of this nature and it was certainly value for money," Phele said.

Tebogo Mashego of Ditsogo Projects said being sponsored as an emerging miner to participate at the conference gave her a chance to meet key players in the industry and secure meetings with potential investors and clients.

"I participated in the indaba last year and this resulted in me opening a workshop where we are employing 12 people. I have also secured a three-year contract with a big mine in South Africa. I am pushing forward and not giving up on my dream," Mashego said.

- African News Agency (ANA)