CAPE TOWN - SA Express has provided updates which is in line with their temporary grounding. The airline today confirmed contingency plans to transport stranded passengers for flights on 25 May 2018.

The airline, in collaboration with its strategic partners including SAA, has compiled a confined schedule for today. Further schedule plans will be communicated.

Passengers are advised to proceed to SA Express counters for information pertaining to the contingency plans made for these flights, or alternatively to call 0800 214 774 and +27 11 978 6699. Additionally, the airline urges passengers to proceed to check-in counters at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled departure in order to ensure a smooth re-accommodation.

Please note that the schedule is for 25 May only, further schedule information will be communicated.

The following flights have been cancelled for the period 25 – 27 May 2018:

• Johannesburg – Pilanesberg (Sun City)

• Johannesburg – Mahikeng

Passengers who booked on the above flights, will be fully refunded via SA Express in line with our compensation policy.

• Cape Town – Pilanesberg

• Cape Town – East London

• Cape Town – Walvis Bay

• Durban – East London

Further updates will be posted on SA Express’ website: www.flyexpress.aero and social media platforms which include our Twitter account @flysaexpress (#flyexpress) and Facebook page www.facebook.com/flysaexpress.

Passengers will be accommodated and further information will be available on our website: www.flyexpress.aero and social media platforms which include @flysaexpress and www.facebook.com/flysaexpress.

Passengers in need of assistance can also contact 0800 214 774 and international passengers; +27 11 978 6699 from 6am to 11pm.

SAA Domestic 011 978 3735

SAA International 011 978 3366

East London 043 706 0229

Port Elizabet 041 5077 272

Cape Town 021 936 2002

George 044 801 8407

Bloemfontein 051 408 4827

Kimberley 053 838 3203

Richards Bay 035 786 1407

Walvis Bay 00264813228841

Gaborone 00267 71 313 019

Lusaka 260976 382834

Harare 00263777466993

Lubumbashi +243993240119

Hoedspruit 015 793 3681

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE