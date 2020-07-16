SA extends its longest slump since 1945

JOHANNESBURG - The South African economy extended its longest downward cycle since 1945 as restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus weighed on output and are set to hurt household finances even more.

The economy entered the 80th month of a weakening cycle in July, according to data in the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin released Thursday. That’s after a nationwide lockdown that started on March 27 shuttered most activity and weighed on output. Business and consumer confidence languish at multi-year lows, with many firms having closed permanently and thousands of jobs lost.

80 Months and Counting

Household finances that deteriorated in the first quarter are likely to get much worse. Net wealth fell to 330 percent of nominal disposable income, compared with 360 percentin the three months through December, according to the report. That’s as a sharp drop in share prices due to virus-related panic trading weighed on the value of assets held by households, the central bank said. South Africa’s main stock index declined by 22 percent during the period, the largest decline since the third quarter of 1998.

Portfolio outflows surged to R97.56 billion, the highest level on record. That’s due to the net sales of debt and equity securities by non-residents, as well as the redemption of a $1.6 billion international government bond, the central bank said.