SA factory activity expands in October, first time in 18 months

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African private sector activity expanded for the first time in 18 months in October as an easing of coronavirus restrictions continued to boost output and new sales, a survey showed on Wednesday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.0 in October from 49.4 in September, back above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since April 2019.

"Central to the improvement in overall business conditions were increases in both new orders and output," IHS Markit said.

In mid-September President Cyril Ramaphosa further loosened what had been one of the world's strictest lockdowns at the height of South Africa's Covid-19 outbreak, squeezing businesses and pushing the economy into a record contraction.

The output index -- at 51.5 in October -- rose for the fifth month running from May's record low of 22.8. IHS Markit said that where activity increased, firms often linked the rise to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and a subsequent rise in new orders.