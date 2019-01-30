File picture: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG -South Africa’s fruit and vegetable export capabilities will be on display when the department of trade and industry showcases twenty-five companies at a fair in Berlin next week. The department said the Fruit Logistica Berlin, regarded as the world’s leading international trade fair for the industry, covers every sector of the supply chain from production, distribution and marketing to the point of sale.

This year's showcasing comes on the heels of a successful showing in 2018 where the South African pavilion raked in more than R372 million in export sales and secured almost 100 trade leads, trade and industry minister Rob Davies said.

"The success of 2018 was instrumental in ensuring that we put together a business team that is not only diverse but one that will ensure that we sustain the momentum generated and that is speaks directly to the demands that exist within the European market," he said in a statement.

Last year, South Africa received inquiries from companies looking for the supply of particularly citrus, grapes and deciduous fruit, as well as subtropical fruits.

