The South African government issued a R20.4 billion sukuk domestically yesterday, its first Islamic bond issuance since a debut sukuk in 2014 that listed overseas. The issuance was split into four tranches maturing between March 2029 and March 2036 and with profit rates of between 9.87% and 11.9%, according to auction results shared with Reuters by Standard Bank, one of the banks that arranged the deal.

The benchmark local sovereign bond maturing in 2030 currently has a yield of 10.1%. South Africa's first sukuk, which matured in 2020, was dollar-denominated, but its domestic investors comprise a deep liquidity pool. Its finance ministry forecast in November that the country's debt-to-GDP ratio would peak higher than previously thought. South Africa's latest sukuk, a senior unsecured sharia-compliant instrument that will launch on the JSE on November 29, was 1.74 times oversubscribed, with 10 out of 13 bids accepted, the auction results document showed. The country had planned to issue R20 billion.