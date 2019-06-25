South Africa - Cape Town - 21 June 2019 -Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Ebrahim Patel during the signing ceremony. AMBASSADOR LIN SONGTIAN and Minister Ebrahim Patel delivered a SPEECHES IN CAPE TOWN AS CHINA SENDS POWERFUL DELEGATION TO BOLSTER ECONOMIC TIES To facilitate the effective implementation of the consensus reached by His Excellency President Xi Jinping with His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and the outcomes of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, the government of the People's Republic of China is sending a powerful economic and trade delegation led by His Excellency Mr Ren Hongbin, Assistant Minister of Commerce in the People's Republic of China to visit South Africa to further enhance business cooperation from June 19 until the 22nd.The delegation consists of 60 entrepreneurs from more than 40 major companies who are expected to sign 87 cooperation agreements with their South African counterparts. For this purpose, a signing ceremony will be held from 3pm to 4pm on June 21, at Hall 9 of the Cape Town International Convention Centre [CTICC II].This event will be witnessed and graced by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa; Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Ebrahim Patel of South Africa; His Excellency Ambassador Lin Songtian; and Assistant Minister of Commerce Mr Ren Hongbin of the People's Republic of China.This is a major stride taken by The People's Republic of China to implement the important concensus reached between the 2 heads of state.The significance goes beyond the event itself,it fully shows the strong political commitment and confidence of the Chinese government to support the ANC government under the leadership of President Ramaphosa for economic development and renewal.Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The government will on Tuesday meet a United Arab Emirates delegation on a trade and investment mission to Johannesburg to garner the knowledge and contacts necessary to do business in South Africa for UAE-based companies. The business forum is a culmination of meetings that began on Sunday with a business exhibition at the Africa Trade Week.

Led by the trade promotion department of the UAE ministry of economy, the mission consists of high-ranking business and government delegates from various sectors.

The networking event will represent a wide range of UAE-based companies selling products, services and technologies across all sectors.

Industries of interest include ports and shipping, hotels and tourism, agriculture and agribusiness, banking, telecoms, transport, aluminum, plastics and metals, healthcare, and many others.

UAE minister of economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori and South African trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel will both deliver keynote addresses while chief director of InvestSA Sadick Jaffer will talk about opportunities for doing business in South Africa.

Last July, the UAE announced plans to invest U.S.$10 billion in key sectors of South Africa’s economy such as tourism and mining among others during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to that country.

The UAE also applauded South Africa’s positive role in supporting peace and stability in Africa and the two sides pledged to work closely together to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and tolerance on the continent and the Middle East.

African News Agency (ANA)