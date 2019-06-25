JOHANNESBURG - The government will on Tuesday meet a United Arab Emirates delegation on a trade and investment mission to Johannesburg to garner the knowledge and contacts necessary to do business in South Africa for UAE-based companies.
The business forum is a culmination of meetings that began on Sunday with a business exhibition at the Africa Trade Week.
Led by the trade promotion department of the UAE ministry of economy, the mission consists of high-ranking business and government delegates from various sectors.
The networking event will represent a wide range of UAE-based companies selling products, services and technologies across all sectors.
Industries of interest include ports and shipping, hotels and tourism, agriculture and agribusiness, banking, telecoms, transport, aluminum, plastics and metals, healthcare, and many others.
UAE minister of economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori and South African trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel will both deliver keynote addresses while chief director of InvestSA Sadick Jaffer will talk about opportunities for doing business in South Africa.
Last July, the UAE announced plans to invest U.S.$10 billion in key sectors of South Africa’s economy such as tourism and mining among others during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to that country.
The UAE also applauded South Africa’s positive role in supporting peace and stability in Africa and the two sides pledged to work closely together to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and tolerance on the continent and the Middle East.