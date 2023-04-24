SA has a massive cockroach outbreak

As South Africa continues to pick up the pieces from the carnage experienced by the Covid-19 outbreak, yet another alarm has been sounded. This time, it comes in the form of a massive outbreak of German cockroaches in the country.

Crop Life South Africa said that due to the humid and wet conditions this past summer, there was a near-pandemic outbreak of cockroaches in all communities across the country. CropLife SA serves responsible manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of sustainable crop protection, public health and plant biotechnology solutions in South Africa. “Cockroaches are usually ubiquitous but calls to the CropLife SA emergency line pointed to a massive surge in German cockroaches all over the country. It is not only climate that spurs on their numbers, but also unhygienic conditions that prevail in South Africa.

“Unfortunately, the surge in cockroach infestation triggered a large-scale unlawful use of pesticides that are not registered for indoor use, with possible disastrous effects,” CropLife SA said. Cockroach control starts with a serious effort to sanitise human habitation of refuse and leftover food items. The organisation said a dirty kitchen that was littered with leftover food and freely available pet food needed serious intervention to deny the unsavoury critters from invading a home and setting up a colony.

“Refuse bags must be secured in plastic wheelie bins or drums out of access of cockroaches. Floor surfaces, potential breeding spots and hide-outs in kitchens, pantries and bathrooms must be thoroughly washed and disinfected with a diluted solution of sodium hypochlorite (domestic bleach). “Places that attract and harbour cockroaches include electrical appliances such as fridges and washing machines, cupboards under kitchen and bathroom basins, drainpipe cavities in walls, food cupboards, outdoor drains and dark enclosed areas such as garages. Cockroaches enjoy the heat and humidity underneath electrical appliances and basins, and that is where they often set up breeding colonies,” CropLife SA said. Cockroaches are primarily active at night, but the outbreak is of such magnitude that the insects are running around during the day in most homesteads, the organisation said.

“Homeowners, the fast-food sector, retail sector and hospitality industry should act quick to stop the tide of cockroaches in South Africa. “CropLife South Africa warns all citizens to abide by the statutes of the country and use only registered pesticides strictly according to their label instructions to avoid health impacts on themselves, their families or their clients. Do not buy unlabelled pesticides in small containers from social media advertisers or street vendors as those products are likely to pose a severe hazard and risk to people when applied indoors.” The organisation advised the public to follow safety instructions and use personal protective equipment, face covers, long sleeves, pants and leggings, and to protect pets when using pesticides.