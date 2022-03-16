SA Informal Traders’ Alliance seeks to partner with JSE Top 100 companies to create 1 million jobs

THE SOUTH African Informal Traders’ Alliance (Saita), an official voice of more than 2 million micro and informal businesses, is seeking to partner with the JSE top 100 companies to help it create one million jobs. Saita’s Louise Silver said the country’s unemployment rate was currently at 46.6 percent, and a staggering 66.5 percent among youth.

“There are far too many people without jobs and we have to do something to arrest this urgently, otherwise we are all in trouble. We know that the micro and informal business sector is a foundational incubator for jobs and entrepreneurship, and that it is far easier to gain entry into this sector,” Silver said. The micro and informal business sector currently contributes a third of all jobs in South Africa. Saita is specifically looking for corporates to support it with general marketing, including the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, design expertise, digital and traditional advertising and media buying capabilities.

“While this may seem like a small ask from corporate South Africa, and specifically the JSE’s top 100 companies, but securing this support for our jobs campaign, called Project204, will have a profound and deeply meaningful impact on our ability to jointly create 1 million micro and informal sector jobs for our country.” If successful, Saita said it would be the first time corporates that make up the JSE top 100 and micro and informal business collaborated to address the country’s biggest challenge. [email protected]

