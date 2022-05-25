SA lost an economic giant: Tributes pour in for veteran economist Mike Schüssler

TRIBUTES poured in yesterday for Mike Schüssler, a well-known economist and founder of economists.co.za, saying that South Africa had lost an “economic giant”, a “great mind“ and who had left "an indelible mark as an economist”. Schüssler, a 60-year-old who died yesterday after a “short, brave fight against cancer”, leaves behind his wife, Greta, and son, Rudi behind. All the tributes sent messages of condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Of note, Schüssler founded economists.co.za in 2005. He won the South African Economist of The Year competition twice, in 2005 and 2007, one of only three economists to have achieved this. His research also resulted in the development of unique indicators for the South African economy, which was one of his great legacies for the South African economic sector, said economists.co.za. In earlier years, he developed provincial economic barometers, and more recently, the BETI, the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index, the BPPI, the Private Pensions Index and the BTPI, the BankservAfrica Take-home Pay, which were released on a monthly basis and provides valuable timeous information on the state of the South African economy.

There were also, among others, the CTrack Transport and Freight Index and the Adcorp staffing Index. He was a consulting economist for Brenthurst Wealth Management, MasterCard, trade union Uasa, and Safcol, the forest company. Adri Senekal de Wet, the editor of Business Report, said: “South Africa lost an economic giant this morning with the passing on of a dear friend, a top economist, one of the world's best, Mike Schüssler. “I recall my very first interview with Mike at Transnet, where he was a senior economist, reporting to Ulrich Joubert. I was a junior reporter at Sake Beeld at the time. It was one of my first interviews. We spoke about the fuel price, and he explained the cost of fuel to me in detail.”

De Wet said Schüssler was a master economist, always available to comment and explain intriguing economic matters so that anyone could understand it. “Mike was always humble. He loved his job, that can and will always be remembered in the many articles he wrote and his objective and insightful comments on the economy. “Until we meet again, my friend. Rest in eternal piece,” De Wet said.

BankservAfrica said it was a “loss of a great mind”, saying he would be remembered for his tremendous contributions to South Africa. Jan Pilbauer, the CEO of BankservAfrica, said: “Schüssler has been a partner and a friend to BankservAfrica for many years.. As an economist and as a citizen, he will be remembered for his selfless service of sharing information regularly, and ensuring its relatedness for each and every South African. He will be sorely missed.” Shergeran Naidoo, BankservAfrica’s head of Stakeholder Engagements, said: “Mike communicated complex economic concepts in a way that ordinary South Africans could understand – in that way, he brought economics to the dinner table and made us all feel more knowledgeable by demystifying economics for many of us.

“He was passionate about South Africa and created a niche with the development of the BankservAfrica economic indices. He left an indelible mark as an economist,” Naidoo said. Abigail Moyo, the spokesperson of the trade union Uasa, said: “Uasa takes note of Schüssler’s considerable contribution to the South African economy as an economist and shaping Uasa’s economic perspective through researching and presenting the annual Uasa South African Employment Report for two decades.” The union said Schüssler also addressed economic challenges and possible solutions to overcome the desperate unemployment situation in South Africa at Uasa’s 7th Congress in 2021.