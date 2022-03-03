SA Mint launches lion design in Big 5 gold coin range

This is the second animal theme from the wholly-owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank to be released, following the elephant that was issued in August 2021.

The South African Mint launched the lion design in the second series of the Big 5 coin range following its introduction at the 2022 World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

South African Mint managing director Honey Mamabolo said: “The Big 5 series has proven itself to be an iconic range of coins for collectors worldwide, and announcing the release of the lion at the esteemed World Money Fair is the ideal platform to amplify it to the world.”

“The lion, universally known as the king of the jungle, embodies the indomitable spirit and pride of Africa. As we see the recovery of the world economy and that of South Africa in general, we are very eager to continue to demonstrate the strength and beauty of the African continent through the amazing Big 5 series,” Mamabolo said.

“Looking at the composition and co-operation within a pride of lions we are assured that we are stronger together – this coin in the series is a tangible reminder to walk with the pride.”