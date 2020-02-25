CAPE TOWN - South Africa needed more entrepreneurs than ever before, Mozambik restaurant-chain group chief executive Manny Nichas said.
With sustained weakness in the economy, continued pressure on consumers and a growing numbers of job cuts, reliance on the usual notion of traditional employment amounted to nothing, he said.
“Small to medium enterprises are the absolute key to re-igniting growth in South Africa,” said Nichas, calling on government and the private sector to refocus their attention. “Lip service and slogans do not create opportunity and action speaks louder than policy.”
He added that the barrier to entry when it came to funding startups or working capital for growth remained high.
“I really hope that the upcoming budget turns its attention to driving the economy from the bottom up. While the attraction of foreign direct investment remains critical, equally if not more so the development of our home-economy requires major attention.”