SA needs good leaders. But what does a good leader look like?

Without belabouring the point, South Africa finds itself in trouble. We have the brains trust to help us get out of the quagmire we seem determined to sink into, but do we have the will? I know I speak for many when I say that many of us positive, happy people are all running on the reserves of our optimism at present.

Everyone has ideas on how to overcome the obstacles that currently beset us, but it is their implementation and the lack of true leaders that are the stumbling block to seeing South Africa right its trajectory. In truth, the country has a dearth of good leaders and those that we have often sing a tune counter to the prevailing narrative and fight to have their voices heard above the din of corruption that permeates our society. Most of these good leaders prefer to act, rather than fight to be heard basically, leading by example. It is these individuals who inspire and motivate others around them, even in the face of almost insurmountable odds to be the best versions of themselves.

In this new series, I want to share the stories of some of these brave and bold people with our readers, because now is the time for us all to not be armchair commentators. As this is the first, I am going to start closer to home. Shaping South Africa

In the realm of global business, there are certain people who cross boundaries and redefine success through their exceptional vision, entrepreneurial prowess, and transformative leadership. Dr Iqbal Survé is one such individual. With his undeniable achievements, ground-breaking investments, and unwavering commitment to making a difference, Dr Survé has firmly established himself as a global business leader, and one worth taking note of. His rags to riches story spanning nearly 60 years is as pertinent to today’s youth as it was when he first started in business in 1998.

Heeding the call from late president Nelson Mandela, he gave up his career as a medical doctor to shape industries that would encourage inclusivity, transformation, and speak to the new South Africa. As the founder and chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, he has strategically invested in diverse sectors such as finance, media, healthcare, and technology. Driven by a clear vision, he has encouraged innovation, growth, and socio-economic transformation, leaving an indelible mark on not only South African and the African continent, but the global business landscape too. In conversation with him recently, we discussed what shaped and moulded his outlook that has led to his success, and what he believes are the qualities that the world needs now in leaders.

While crystal balls in business are not a quantifiable tool for predicting whether the market will run or collapse, foresight is a necessary quality for success. “Reading the market relies on being open to all facets of the global as well as local society and soaking up what works, what doesn’t. And looking for those emerging opportunities where no-one is playing yet but because of an ongoing challenge, you know someone will be working to create a solution,” Survé observed. This, and the ability to adapt to needs and anticipate global trends that align with his vision of an inclusive and socially emancipated economy, he believes, have afforded him the privilege of being where he is today, a pioneer in driving change.

Transforming the media landscape One of Survé’s most significant, and somewhat controversial contributions lies in his transformative impact on the media landscape. Through his chairmanship of Independent Media, he has championed a comprehensive transformation of the South African media landscape, and the modernisation of one of the country’s oldest and most widely distributed publishing houses.

His commitment to creating a space for unbiased reporting, ethical journalism, and technological innovation has found a place on the international stage to with the “Indy” and its journalists being recognised and awarded. But it has not all been plain sailing, as he admitted in an interview while at the World Economic Forum in January this year, explaining that: “As a media owner, one has a target on one’s head, which I’ve felt ever since I helped purchase Independent Media from its previous Irish owners, and transformed it into being more representative of democratic South Africa. It has definitely been one of my most challenging investments.” But as in everything in life worth achieving, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, although as every leader also knows, knowing when to call it quits is also a mark of success. Whether that time has come for the publishing dynasty he bought he’s not saying, as in customary fashion Survé is playing his cards close to his chest.

What I can say from personal experience though, is that when the going got tough at the Indy especially over Covid, he didn’t bail out like many of his local and global counterparts, instead he recognised that people needed the security of their jobs. In business, there are people people, and there are profit people. Striking the balance between the two is a tightrope walk strung between a gaping chasm. Getting it right most of the time is an art form. Driving Technological Advancements

Survé’s passion for technology is well documented. By investing in technology-driven companies, he has spearheaded several ground-breaking advancements across many different sectors. From healthcare to finance, his forward-thinking approach has not only driven business growth but also transformed industries by introducing cutting-edge solutions and disrupting traditional practices. Most of the attention of late has homed in on his investment into Ayo Technology Solutions (AYO), Survé also has shareholdings in numerous global technology platforms and businesses. Making sense of the adage not to keep all the eggs in one basket, the diversity of his technology portfolio is also another lesson in leadership. However, he cautions, “Diversity should not be spread too thinly as it leaves one exposed and at risk. Just as innovation for innovation’s sake is not always a good investment either.” Global philanthropy and social impact

Beyond his business acumen, Survé is a philanthropist at heart, committed to making a positive social impact on a global scale. His dedication to improving education, healthcare, social justice, and sustainable development has uplifted communities around the world. By leveraging his influence and resources, he has tackled socio-economic challenges and championed initiatives that empower the underprivileged and create a more equitable world. With so much going on in the business world, how does he, as a leader and an example to others, make the time for family and self? “Therein lies the biggest challenge of all,” he smiles ruefully. “I grew up in a close-knit family, so family has always been important to me. Right from the start of my business career, I made a commitment to those in my life that I would not put business before them, rather that business would be for them. It’s not always easy to achieve, especially in today’s climate, but if I can share any words of wisdom with tomorrow’s leaders, it is to approach your careers with the right intent, integrity and with heart.”