SA needs to produce and retain more engineers - Xpatweb

THE CONTINUED global recruitment of South African engineers in countries like the Netherlands would lead to the shortage of experienced engineers in South Africa, said Xpatweb, an expatriation and international mobility sector solutions provider. The issue is particularly in the spotlight as Eskom battles to keep the lights on with reportedly an exodus of engineers to greener pastures.

Jo-lene Da Silva-Vergottini, Expatriate Solutions Adviser at Xpatweb, said last week that more should be done to ensure that South Africa produces more engineers in the fields that were so sorely lacking. “It stands to reason then that the South African government should prioritise skills development at the grassroots level to stimulate education in these fields in order to avoid skills shortages of this nature in the future. “A possibility for this is a drive by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to target those students who are in Grade 9 and needing to choose subjects that they will require to be able to further study in a certain field once matriculated,” Da Silva-Vergottini said.

Xpatweb said currently these students were not given enough information as to the vast number of occupations that they are able to choose from as future careers. A condensed version of the Critical Skills List be provided to each school and possibly each student, who would then be able to make more informed decisions regarding subject choices for their future studies, the company said.

According to Xpatweb, this would ensure that more qualified South Africans entered the job market in the fields and occupations that were critically lacking. Da Silva-Vergottini said the new Critical Skills List, which was gazetted in February, included numerous engineering occupations such as electrical, chemical and mining engineers, which were left off of the draft list. The Xpatweb annual critical skills survey in 2021 confirmed that engineering skills were of the most sought-after skills in South Africa and employers were looking for highly qualified engineers with many years’ experience.

The company said that it was not surprising then that engineers were included in the new list, as the demand for their professional skills and experience outweighed the current availability in South Africa. The list also included technologists and technicians in certain fields of engineering, however, these professions would be required to be registered as professionals in their field with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), the statutory professional body regulating this industry. Xpatweb said as with all other occupations on the new list, the qualification requirements for those in the engineering field were of paramount importance. Those wishing to apply for any of the occupations under the engineering section would need to have obtained formal qualifications as high as an Honour’s degree, comparable to a NQF Level 8 South African qualification.

Da Silva-Vergottini said this could be a difficult endeavour as an NQF 8 Honour’s degree was a uniquely South African qualification, which referred to one-year post graduate study. “Whereas most institutions globally view it as a form of merit in a class system, for example passing your Bachelor’s degree with honours. The requirements for this specific level of qualification thus causes a hindrance for those who wish to apply for a Critical Skills Work Visa,” Da Silva-Vergottini said. In 2020, the Department of Higher Education and Training published the bi-annual list of Occupations in High Demand in South Africa. Along with this list, a “Technical Report for 2020 Skills List” was released outlining an updated critical skills list for consideration by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). This list was published in March last year by the DHA as the draft Critical Skills List for public comment.