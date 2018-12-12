JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rate quickened slightly to 5.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in November from 5.1 percent in October, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Prices were up 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, Statistics South Africa said.
Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 4.3 percent in Limpopo to 5.7 percent in Western Cape.
#CPI inflation was 5,2% in November 2018, up from 5,1% in October 2018. CPI increased by 0,2% m/m in November 2018 #StatsSA https://t.co/q2DNOkde9i pic.twitter.com/k6wGZ4vZ45— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 12, 2018
#Vegetable prices increased by 7,7% y/y in November 2018. #Carrot prices increased by 15,3% and cauliflower prices were up by 13,3%. Pumpkin prices were down, however, dropping by 7,8% #StatsSA #CPI November 2018=5,2% y/y https://t.co/q2DNOkde9i pic.twitter.com/hCBOo2J9uC— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 12, 2018
#Fuel inflation up to 23,1% in November 2018 y/y #CPI November 2018=5,2% y/y https://t.co/q2DNOkde9i pic.twitter.com/d9sP1uYO6B— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 12, 2018
- African News Agency (ANA)