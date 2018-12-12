Picture: David Ritchie

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rate quickened slightly to 5.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in November from 5.1 percent in October, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Prices were up 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, Statistics South Africa said.

Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 4.3 percent in Limpopo to 5.7 percent in Western Cape.








- African News Agency (ANA)