JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is on track to have a draft national labour migration policy by March, its department of employment and labour says.
The department's chief director for public employment services Esther Tloane told a workshop that South Africa was one of the high receiving countries for migrants on the continent, which posed serious challenges.
“The policy we are developing should not displace South Africans. We need to strike a balance – this process is a multi-departmental area that needs co-ordination while taking consideration of international conventions,” she said.
Southern African Development Community (SADC) labour ministers agreed in 2013 to develop national frameworks, setting a November 2019 deadline for member states.
South Africa's labour department formalised its road map for the development of the policy in 2016, and Tloane said it was tailored in line with SADC and African Union protocols as well as international agreements.