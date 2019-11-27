File picture: Rawpixel/Pixabay

PRETORIA – To mark the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, South Africa's department of social development has partnered with the United Arab Emirates in a programme to empower young, vulnerable women from poor households with skills enabling them to be economically independent. On Wednesday the department said at least 100 women aged between 18 and 23 years -- some of them beneficiaries of the country's social grants system for the poor -- were taking part in the three-day "Empowering 100 Women Future Leaders in Hospitality Excellence" programme.

The training is conducted by experts from the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and is focused on imparting skills in tourism and hospitality. Focus areas include food and beverage service, hotel front office operations, improving the customer experience, the role of information technology in the hospitality industry and industry-specific communication skills.

“Through the training programme, young women can learn a skilled trade, start a small business or get work experience. This positive ‘asset-based’ approach is intended to assist the young women build a set of skills that will give them a chance to graduate out of the social grant system and to become less financially dependent on their partners,” said the social development department.

The programme which started on Monday will culminate in a certificate award ceremony on Wednesday.