Amcu members at a previous Marikana massacre commemoration. File photo: ANA.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s largest platinum mining labor union said it may conclude a wage deal with producers as early as next week if “minor” outstanding issues can be resolved.



Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union may accept revised offers from Anglo American Platinum Ltd., Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., and Sibanye Gold Ltd., Jimmy Gama, the union’s chief negotiator and treasurer, said on Thursday. Settling the wage dispute without too much disruption could pave the way for Sibanye and Implats to resume paying dividends.



