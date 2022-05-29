SA poorer with the passing of Schüssler: a great thinker has fallen

Mike Schüssler, a distinguished South African economist is no more. In his trail he leaves an invaluable contribution in our economic policy landscape. We certainly remain poorer without his continued contribution. He was a fierce critic of Statistics South Africa and a committed user of the numbers from the organisation. My adversarial banter was not confined to responding to his critique, but played out in the media. He was someone who searched for meaning in the data and made StatsSA always run the extra mile. This great thinker has fallen.

I will remember him for one of the races he relentlessly ran against StatsSA with economist Loane Sharpe, who was then at Adcorp, regarding the reliability of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey as well as the Quarterly Employment Survey. Their enjoined displeasure brought undeserved criticism on the data StatsSA produced. Yet, on the other hand, they had made a relevant point in the use of administrative records, which StatsSA and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) were working on. However, at a pace that was rather uncomfortably slow. What Sharpe and Schüssler perennially missed in their criticism related to the exclusions in the Quarterly Employment Survey of domestic workers and the self-employed largely in the informal sector.

The second omission emerged from the database of Adcorp, which was driven by labour brokerage. The statistical unit in the labour force survey was about a person as a unit of analysis. For instance you could be employed by more than one employer, but the accounting system of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey was about the person employed and not the employment opportunities they are exposed to. At StatsSA, we had non-ending disputes with the duo, who amongst other things were driven by a policy desire for labour brokerage, which to their minds would allow for better and more employment opportunities.

This left StatsSA as a ham between the policy slices of labour brokerage advocates, on the one hand, and trade unions on the other. Sharp established a statistical series on this, which he finally abandoned because it lacked the necessary statistical robustness and credibility. But to their credit these two individuals had ensured that Sars and StatsSA collaborated on the national numbers. Schüssler was not one whose teeth could be loosened easily once he had taken a bite into an issue. I recall him opening up with a big criticism on tourism and migration statistics, which placed StatsSA at loggerheads with Home Affairs information. Again here the issue was about the counting rules.

Schüssler’s analytic mind would pose a rather entertaining question, which was how come a country of just about two million had almost its entire population as tourists in South Africa. Of course, coming from Lesotho, I took muted exception to a rather factual, but somewhat derogatory tone embedded in the “country of just about two million”. Obviously by the time I explained the counting rules Schüssler had left the South African population in stitches. Lampooning and ridiculing the national bean counter. Here again Schüssler was wrong. He was counting trips and not individual people. Schüssler’s critique was useful in that the system at Home Affairs improved and linked individuals to movement, which made the analysis from both perspectives of trips and individuals possible. My last physical meeting with him was in 2016 at the airport in Mangaung. With a bear hug and a twitch in his eye, he then once again exploded into one of our perennial statistical fights.

Tongue in cheek he said to me, “Pali I survive by criticising your statistics. In return, I now have to buy you lunch!” On this happy turn of events, my then deputy and now the current statistician-general of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, indulged in some R100 a plate per person bribery from Schüssler. I promised to return the favour. In a virtual TV interview on executive pay based on a column that Moeletsi Mbeki and I penned in March, Schüssler was on the opposite end of the issue.