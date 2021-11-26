SA ports gear up for cruise season

This followed South Africa’s move to adjusted Covid-19 alert level 1 regulations in October, with the Department of Transport confirmingthat passenger ships could plan and recommence tourism activities along the South African coast.

TRANSNET National Ports Authority (TNPA) said this week it was gearing up to welcome cruise vessels and passengers to its South African shores during the upcoming cruise season, with the first vessel expected to dock at the Port of Cape Town at the end of the month.

The port cities of Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Port Elizabeth-Gqeberha, Durban and Richards Bay were scheduled to receive a total of 20 passenger vessels from November, with the cruise season ending in May 2022.

Captain Sabelo Mdlalose, the acting chief Harbour Master at TNPA, said: “Our ports are ready for the 2021/22 cruise season. We pride ourselves in our role of enabling the South African tourism industry, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This season will also see the official opening of a new cruise terminal at the Port of Durban.”

The TNPA said it looked forward to welcoming the cruise vessels, passengers and crew this season to South Africa’s ports, to help grow the economy and create jobs. | Staff Reporter