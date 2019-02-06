Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies at the Investing in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies on Tuesday said the South African government has prioritised investment and mineral beneficiation due to its capacity to grow the economy and create jobs. Davies was speaking at the South African Mining Investment Roundtable that took place on the margins of the 25th annual Investing in African Mining Indaba underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

“The beneficiation of our minerals is one of the most critical issues that we as the government have prioritised because value-addition will go a long way in creating jobs and growing our economy,” he said.

“We can no longer afford to export raw minerals so that they can be beneficiated in other countries. Beneficiation increases the value of our minerals and if we are stuck on exporting raw minerals we will not be able to build an economy that will enable us to create jobs and develop our country and the continent in general.”

The purpose of the roundtable, organised by the South African government was to provide potential investors from targeted countries with the opportunity to interact with the South African political and business leadership in order to obtain first-hand information on the issues relating to the South African mining environment.

Davies said that there were opportunities for investment in the beneficiation of the South African minerals and invited investors attending the session to take advantage of them.

“As a department, we are engaged in various initiatives that are aimed at adding value to our minerals. There is a variety of beneficiation projects that offer opportunities for investment,” said Davies.

Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe and the Minister of Science and Technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane also addressed the session.

Mantashe spoke about the deepening of stakeholder relations between government, business, labour and communities and the opportunities the policy certainty provided by the mining charter. While, Kubayi stressed the importance of technology and skills and developing a sustainable mining sector.

African News Agency (ANA)