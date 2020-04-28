SA Property Industry Group to extend its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants

CAPE TOWN - The South African Property Industry Group (PI Group), a collection of major real estate organisations, said Monday it will increase and extend its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. The PI Group, which has the SA REIT Association, SA Property Owners Association and SA Council of Shopping Centres among its members – is coordinating a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of the lockdown to the commercial real estate sector. An initial guideline for assistance and relief for retail tenants was made on April 7, 2020, and, in response to the extended lockdown, new guidelines have been made to offer greater relief to affected retailers, especially the hardest-hit SMME (small and medium enterprise) retailers, PI Group spokesperson Estienne de Klerk said Tuesday. The extent of assistance has been increased, more retailer categories have been introduced, additional options for some retailers had been provided and the benefits were extended to three months from two months – April, May and June 2020, he said in a statement. The retail tenant assistance relief guidelines exclude office, logistics, warehousing, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and other tenants.

These tenants should discuss their specific situations directly with their landlords, the PI Group said.

The property sector value chain includes more than 300 000 jobs directly and indirectly through service providers such as security, cleaning and technical services, and building and construction. The sector is also the biggest contributor to municipal rates and taxes.

Seventy-two percent of annual retail sales, or R789 billion, take place at shopping centres.

The property industry’s assistance guidelines offer relief for all affected retailers, regardless of size, but small and micro retailers could be given rental discounts of up to 100 percent for April, with further substantial rental discounts and interest-free rental deferrals for May and June, De Klerk said.

For large affected retailers with turnovers of more than R1 billion a year, they could get a 70 percent rental discount in April and pay their rent in May as per their lease, or another option would be to get a 60 percent rent discount in April and a 50 percent rental deferment in May.

“We encourage retailers to pursue all avenues of support available to them,” said De Klerk.

The property industry guidelines allocate less support to retailers that have insurance cover or receive relief from other sources in order to focus benefits on retail tenants that don’t qualify for other assistance.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE