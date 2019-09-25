JOHANNESBURG - South Africa saw larger foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the second quarter than the first quarter as domestic firms received debt and equity funding from foreign parent companies, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Africa’s most industrialised economy had FDI inflows of 26.3 billion rand ($1.76 billion) in the second quarter from inflows of 11.7 billion rand in the first three months of the year, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said in its Quarterly Bulletin.
The country registered portfolio investment inflows of 10 billion rand from April to June from inflows of 29.2 billion rand in the prior quarter, the SARB said.