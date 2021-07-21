SA Reserve Bank cautions against accepting dye-stained banknotes

According to the bank, the looting and unrest of last week resulted in infrastructure being damaged, including some ATMs.

THE SOUTH African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cautioned the public against accepting banknotes that have been stained with traces of blue or green ink.

“ATMs are equipped with technology to stain banknotes in case of attack. This process of protecting the banknotes defaces them so that they carry no monetary value for people who invade ATMs,” it said.

The central bank said these banknotes were considered the proceeds of crime and had no value and could not be exchanged.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly encouraged not to accept such banknotes, and to report such incidents to the nearest police station,” it said.