JOHANNESBURG - In the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of 2019, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced on Thursday that the interest rates for South Africa will remain unchanged from the last meeting which was held in November.

The previous meeting held in November 2018 saw policymakers make the decision on the country's rates against the backdrop of rising inflation expectations.





Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rate for SA increased by 25 basis points. The repo is at 6.75 percent while the prime lending rate will be 10.25 percent .





Kganyago said, " CPI inflation is now expected to peak at around 5.6%, in the first quarter of 2020. Core inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3% in 2018 & forecast to average 5.0% in 2019, 5.1% in 2020 and 4.8% in 2021."





The MPC unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.75% per year - @KganyagoLesetja pic.twitter.com/Bc7YnLIVaj — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) January 17, 2019



