SA Reserve Bank says economic recovery was slower despite activity picking up

JOHANNESBURG - The South Afican Reserve Bank (Sarb) said on Tuesday economic recovery was slower despite activity picking up fast from the deep second quarter trough. Sarb head of economic research Chris Loewald said the slow economic recovery was due to local challenges such as fiscal imbalances and electricity shortages. Releasing the Sarb’s Monetary Policy Review, Loewald said there was a strong third quarter rebound from the second quarter’s low base, except for the tourism industry which still struggles from the impact of lockdown restrictions. Loewald said economic output was on course to rebound, with the third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure now tracking 45.2 percent. “Some high-frequency data are back to pre-crisis levels, including electricity demand and truck traffic. Others are below but near this mark, such as small business turnover and the composite Google Mobility Index,” Loewald said.

“There are also some industries that remain significantly constrained, such as tourism, which are unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels in the foreseeable future.”

However, Loewald said confidence levels remained subdued, and private sector investment had contracted sharply on unsustainable energy supply.

Load-shedding restarted in July and Eskom has warned it will persist throughout 2021, interrupting economic activity and disincentivising new investment.

“The most prominent obstacles to a faster recovery are electricity shortages and record-high government debt levels,” Loewald said.

“Meanwhile, high debt levels are likely to affect the recovery through several channels. These include confidence effects and uncertainty, inasmuch as debt sustainability is in doubt, as well as crowding out via high long-term interest rates, a lower country credit rating, and reduced access to foreign savings.”

Though economic activity would rebound in the third quarter, Loewald said South Africa’s growth was comparatively weak despite large stimulus by the government to shore up the economy.

He said GDP level was still below 2019’s, even by end-2022 as some indicators suggested longer-term damage.

“Over the medium term, growth is expected to average 3.9 percent and 2.6 percent for 2021 and 2022 respectively,” he said.

“Although these growth rates are above recent averages, and therefore appear optimistic, they are flattered by the low starting point, with total output still below 2019 levels in each of these years.”

