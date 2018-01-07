CAPE TOWN - The official salaries of South Africa’s kings, queens, and other traditional leaders have been published for the 2018 financial year.





South Africa’s royalty and traditional leaders will receive a 4.5% to 8% increase to their salaries. This increase is in line with what members of parliament and ministers will be receiving this year.





It should be noted that government did initiate a pay freeze in 2017. There are 7 royal families that are recognised by the South African government. In 2010 the traditional leadership commission recommended that SA should lose 6 of its kings and queens.





Subsequently of the previously 13 traditional kingdoms, only 7 will be recognised by the South African government once the current rulers have passed away.





Here is a list of the new salary increases:



