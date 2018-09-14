



James has invested in Balize, a R650 million development that is located at the Sibaya Coastal Precinct.





The development offers 2,3 and 4-bedroom penthouses, cabanas (apartments) and villas (simplexes and duplexes) that has 180-degree views of the sea and are priced from R3,9 million.





An artist's impression of Balize. Photo: Supplied



According to the rugby player, KwaZulu-Natal is a province that has not completely unlocked its potential and the Sibaya Coastal Precinct will do just that.





Property investment initiative





The rugby player is also using his voice and experience in property to educate upcoming men and women from the rugby world about the value of property investment.





He said, "The transition after rugby to the real world is a tough one, and it took me a while to find my feet, but the move into the realm of property has certainly taught me a lot and opened a lot of doors financially and professionally".





James added that he wants young men and women to know that there are good opportunities waiting for them, but they need to be educated about them first.





The rugby player's first foray in the property sector was when a friend offered the opportunity to help develop a new company that specialised in property sales and development. However, James attributes his experience working at the Simbithi Eco Estate 13 years ago as the time when the property bug really bit.





According to James, Balize has provided him with the ideal launch pad for his property investment initiative that is aimed at educating young rugby players about the importance of property investment.





"It is never too early to start investing, and especially as a sportsman. The lifespan of a sportsman is unknown due to various different factors, so with that in mind, it is very important to know your options when it comes to money" said James.





