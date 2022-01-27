SA sees significant food hikes across the board, says PMBEJD

FIFTEEN (15) out of the 17 food items which are considered the core foods that should reasonably be found in most South African homes increased in price this month with price hikes seen across the board, says the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD). These food items were generally prioritised and bought first.

The average cost of the Household Food Basket this month was R4 401.02. On a month-on-month the average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R125.08 (2.9 percent). The year-on-year average cost of the basket increased by R349.82 (8.6 percent), from R4 051.20 in January 2021 to R4 401.02 in January 2022. The group’s programme co-ordinator, Mervyn Abrahams, said yesterday that in the total Household Food Basket, 35 out of 44 foods increased in price.

“Price hikes were across the board. A 2.9 percent month-to month spike is very high. In monetary terms, it averaged at R125.08. The year-on-year price of the Household Food Basket (January 2021 to January 2022) is standing at an average of 8.6 percent, with a rand-value increase of R349.82. The average cost of the Household Food Basket at R4 401.02 in January 2022 is very high,” said Abrahams. According to the group, the core foods were bought first and these foods ensured that families did not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked.

When the prices of core foods increased, there was less money to secure other important mostly nutritionally-rich foods, which were essential for health and well-being and strong immune systems. This was food such as meat, eggs and dairy, which are critical for protein, iron and calcium. Vegetables and fruit which are critical for vitamins, minerals and fibre. Maas, peanut butter and pilchards, good fats, protein and calcium are essential for children.

The data showed the core foods contributed 53 percent of the total cost of the Household Food Basket. At an average cost of R2 338.83 in January, these foods were relatively very expensive in relation to the total money available in the household purse to secure food. The high cost of core staple foods resulted in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods had a negative impact on overall household health and well-being, and child development, PMBEJD said. PMBEJD said this month that the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R776.29. Over the last month, between December 2021 and January 2022, this cost increased by R28.34 while year-on-year, it increased by R55.13 or 7.6 percent.

Abrahams said this month, the Child Support Grant of R460 was 26 percent below the Food Poverty Line of R624 and 40 percent below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet of R776.29. “In February of last year, the government chose to increase the Child Support Grant by R10. Perhaps it is ignorance, or short-sightedness on government’s side which does not see proper nutrition as important for our millions of children and the future of our country and all of us in it? “But it happens every year where the annual increase becomes more and more ridiculous as to suggest that this is not a mistake; it is intentional,” he said. Johannesburg, Durban and Pietermaritzburg were now showing annualised inflation of more than 9 percent with Joburg at 9.7 percent (R391.69), Durban at 9.6 percent (R393.59); and Pietermaritzburg at 9.8 percent (R380.86). Cape Town was marginally lower at 8.8 percent (R346.80).

The data released by Statistics South Africa last week showed that consumer food price inflation slowed marginally to 5.9 percent last month from 6 percent in November. This slight moderation was in bread, cereals, and fish products. For the whole of 2021, the consumer food price inflation averaged 6.5 percent compared with 4.6 percent in 2020. Broadly, the high grains, vegetable oils and meat for the past few months were the primary drivers of consumer food price inflation in 2021. [email protected]