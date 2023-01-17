SA should consume zebra meat to ease food security – study

As the high cost of living continues to spiral and many consumers in South Africa look for ways to cut costs, a group of animal scientists at Stellenbosch University said zebras are an ideal species for meat production. South Africans are notorious meat-eaters and a study has revealed that zebras offer a good yield of lean, nutritious meat, and plentiful offal.

Scientists said zebra meat offers a valuable protein source that can boost food security, especially in rural areas. The meat has an average of 0.5g of fat per 100g and high levels of protein, zinc, iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids. According to an analysis of 20 carcasses published last month in the journal “Animals”, meat and offal-yield from a zebra compares favourably to many game, equine and livestock species.

“The considerable contribution of the edible by-products and the high muscle yield indicate that the plains zebra can potentially be used as a valuable protein source, thereby contributing to food security, in especially rural areas of SA,” it said. While locals mainly hunt zebra for their skins, the meat is popular in many European countries, and most zebra meat harvested in SA is exported. Fake meat and plant-based foods Meanwhile, billionaire Bill Gates, recently praised fake meats and plant-based foods.

“There are companies making ‘beef’ in new ways and people working to still use cows but reduce the methane emissions,” Gates said. “I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today,” he said. Gates said he has backed meat-alternative brands Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Upside Foods (formerly known as Memphis Meats).

