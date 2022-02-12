SA signs pear deal with China to grow its export market

South African has inked a pear export deal with China, as it seeks to get into new markets. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development announced yesterday that fresh pears from South Africa could now be exported to China.

This was after the South African government and the General Administration of Customs of China signed the protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh pears from South Africa to China, effective from January 17. All fresh pear exports to China would have to meet certain phytosanitary requirements and be free of the quarantine pests of concern to China, as listed in the protocol. The department said that there was a need to open more markets for South Africa’s commodities, because it would benefit the economy by earning foreign exchange and creating more job opportunities.