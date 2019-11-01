CAPE TOWN - Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to unveil funding instruments that will improve the financing of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa.
According to the ministry of small business development, Ntshavheni will announce a package of measures and SMME funding instruments for improved funding of SMMEs on November 14.
The announcement comes as Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday announced that the country’s unemployment rate rose to 29.1 percent in the third quarter.