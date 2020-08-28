SA small scale red meat producers receive Nguni bulls to improve livestock genes

JOHANNESBURG - The member of the executive council for rural development and agrarian reform in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, Nomakhosazana Meth, has handed over Nguni Bulls to farmers in O.R Tambo district as part of a programme aimed at improving the poor genetic make-up of their livestock.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the department said the objective was to ensure that communal and smallholder red meat producers in the Mhlontlo and KSD local municipalities could participate competitively on the market.

"The overall goal of the livestock improvement scheme is to develop a cadre of black smallholder cattle farmers who will join the commercial beef farming value chain, enhance sustainable livestock production in previously disadvantaged communities, improve their economic participation in the red meat value-chain, and create black commercial beef farmers," it said.

All the recipients carry out their farming in communal space and therefore require resistant animals.

The department said it had opted for Nguni cattle as they were less prone to dystocia, which means difficult labour.