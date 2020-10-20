SA stocks fall as Standard Bank update weighs on lenders

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s main stock index halts a two-day rally, falls 0.4 percent by 9:54 a.m. in Johannesburg, as Sasol joins diversified miners and gold producers in dragging the benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa All Share lower.

Standard Bank Group falls 0.9 percent, weighing on the banking index, after the company gave an update on its performance in the first nine months of 2020, and said it sees annual cost growth outpacing gains in revenue. Read more here

Standard Bank’s peers in the index for bank stocks retreat 0.8 percent, also pulled lower by the weaker rand

Nedbank Group -1.6 percent, Investec -1.1 percent, Absa Group -1.1 percent, Absa -0.8 percent.

BHP Group drops 2.3 percent to lead the gauge of mining stocks lower, with index falling 2 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

Anglo American -1.6 percent, Sibanye Stillwater -2.2 percent, Gold Fields -1.1 percent, AngloGold Ashanti -0.9 percent, Harmony Gold Mining -2.3 percent, Impala Platinum -0.8 percent, Anglo American Platinum -0.5 percent.

Sasol falls as much as 4.5 percent, to the lowest since June 1, after OPEC+ warned of a precarious outlook for the oil market as a resurgent virus hits consumption.

Index heavyweight Richemont up 1.5 percent to provide biggest boost to the index. Fellow market giant Naspers gains 0.7 percent.

Tiger Brands jumps as much as 6.3 percent, touching the higest since November, after being raised to overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Foreigners remained net sellers of South African stocks for a fourth consecutive session Monday, disposing of 92 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE.

