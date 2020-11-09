SA stocks rise as Biden win amps up risk appetite

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s main stock gauge joined global peers in rising for a sixth consecutive day Monday, as investors cheered the optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden United States presidency.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index rose as much as 1.4 percent to the highest intraday level since Aug. 27, and was up 1 percent as of 9:48 a.m. in Johannesburg, as risk-on sentiment helped boost 101 of the 141 listed companies.

“The Joe Biden win saw risk assets gain momentum, with markets banking on more stability, while a divided congress will still ensure low interest rates for longer and potential fiscal stimulus,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in an emailed report.

Diversified miners Anglo American and BHP Group lift the gauge for resource stocks for a third day, up 1.8 percent to a two-week high

Anglo American +3.3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight, citing potential for significant Ebitda increases of about 29 percent if current commodity prices remain in to 2021

Impala Platinum Holdings extends gains for a sixth day, up +1.2 percent. BHP +2.4 percent, Gold Fields +1.3 percent, Northam Platinum +1.4 percent, Glencore +2.6 percent, Exxaro Resources +1.7 percent, African Rainbow Minerals +2.1 percent

Gains in the rand lift the index for bank stocks up 2.4 percent

FirstRand +2.9 percent, Standard Bank Group +1.8 percent, Ansa Group +1.4 percent, Nedbank Group +1.8 percent, Investec +1.7 percent, Capitec Bank Holdings +0.2 percent

Food and drug sellers +1.9 percent, while general retailers up 1.3 percent

Shoprite Holdings +2.2 percent, Clicks Group +1.6 percent, Spar Group +1 percent, Bid Corp +0.4 percent, Pick n Pay Stores +1.4 percent, Dis-Chem Pharmacies +2.2 percent

Mr Price Group +2.5 percent, Woolworths Holdings +1.6 percent, Foschini Group +1.5 percent, Truworths International +2.4 percent, Motus Holdings +3.4 percent, Pepkor Holdings +1.8 percent

Life Healthcare Group Holdings drags the index for health care stocks down as much as 9.5 percent, the biggest decline since March 23.

Life Healthcare drops 20 percent, the biggest drop on record, after the company was named among those set to be deleted from the MCSI indexes from Tuesday.

Life Healthcare peers Netcare -2.4 percent, Mediclinic International -1.4 percent

Foreigners were net buyers of South African stocks for a second day Friday, halting, purchasing R666 million worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE.

BLOOMBERG