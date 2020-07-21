SA stocks set to snap back from 2020 losses

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s benchmark equities index is set to erase its 2020 drop, staging a spectacular snap-back from its March trough following a surge in shares of market heavyweight Naspers and a stellar performance by gold miners.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index gained as much as 2 percent on Tuesday and has climbed more than 50 percent from its March 19 low to be 0.6 percent higher for the year on an intraday basis. South African stocks have outpaced developing-nation peers, with the MSCI Emerging-Markets Index still down 3 percent for 2020, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index remains down by about 9 percent.

Naspers has contributed most to the rebound, with the tech investor up 44 percent this year as the Covid-19 lockdown increased demand for online services provided by Chinese internet giant Tencent, in which the Cape Town-based company holds a 31 percent stake.

The gains in the South African benchmark have little to do with confidence in the local economy and more with a wave of stimulus from major global central banks that has spurred investor demand for riskier assets. South Africa’s Treasury forecasts that gross domestic product will contract 7.2 percent in 2020, the most in almost nine decades, due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place to curb its spread.