JOHANNESBURG - Team SA’s delegation will present a strong investment case for the country at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said yesterday, despite South Africa being on an economic precipice compounded by crippling power outages.
Mboweni said that he did not expect networking sessions in Davos to be easy as South Africa’s reputation is clouded by the notoriety of its financially struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs), like power utility Eskom and under business rescue South African Airways, among others. South Africa has been on an investment drive under President Cyril Ramaphosa, which saw him net R363 billion worth of commitments from corporates at the 2nd South African Investment Conference last year, a milestone in the country’s bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and international investment over the next five years.
Speaking at a pre-WEF breakfast yesterday, Mboweni said his delegation would be frank about economic challenges facing the country, especially the rolling blackouts that have crippled production as ailing power utility Eskom ostensibly tries to maintain the integrity of the grid. South Africa’s GDP growth slowed from 1.3 percent in 2017 to an estimated 0.7 percent in 2018.