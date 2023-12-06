SA tech firms are struggling to innovate

South Africa’s socio-economic imbalances, political instability, and constrained economic growth, not to mention the logistical nightmare posed by load shedding, could significantly impair both the pace and scope of innovation. This was according to the latest BCX Digital Innovation Index Report 2023.

The report aims to guide businesses by evaluating their innovation strategies and shed light on the dynamic landscape of digital transformation in South Africa. Regulatory hurdles and a lagging alignment between compliance and technological advancement could also severely constrict experimental forays into innovative solutions, the authors of the index said yesterday. Drawing upon data from questions and interviews with senior leaders from 42 institutions, the report delineated the multifaceted challenges and prospects tied to the pursuit of digital innovation.

The study classified South African organisations into four discernible categories: “Excellent”, “Maturing”, “Emergent”, and “Nascent”, each presenting different approaches and stages of development in pursuing innovation. It said many large, established firms grappled with obstacles in pursuing innovation. Their expansive scale and historical baggage often hindered their agility, preventing them from emulating the nimbleness of start-ups or the scalability of tech giants. “Being digital and innovative describes a way of doing business, rather than simply a set of technologies or new products and services. Thus, in this era of rapid transformation and digital innovation, it is imperative for businesses, be they large enterprises or small and medium-sized ventures, to engage thoughtfully with the insights presented in this report.”